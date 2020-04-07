People working from home are being thwarted by cats on laptops – 14 favourites

With far more people currently working from home, there have been inevitable consequences:

Internet connections have become somewhat sketchy.

The viewing figures for ‘Doctors’ have trebled.

Cats have been living their best lives.

Larry, the 10 Downing Street cat knows what it’s all about.

Here’s the evidence.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2