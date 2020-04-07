People working from home are being thwarted by cats on laptops – 14 favourites

With far more people currently working from home, there have been inevitable consequences:

Internet connections have become somewhat sketchy. The viewing figures for ‘Doctors’ have trebled. Cats have been living their best lives.

Larry, the 10 Downing Street cat knows what it’s all about.

Reports suggest that as many as half the laptops across the world currently have cats sitting on or near them. Are any of my followers able to share photographic evidence? — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 6, 2020

Here’s the evidence.

1.

Yep, it’s all going well here. pic.twitter.com/kGo4oTgSIL — Helen Reid (@HelenRe07161271) April 6, 2020

2.

Me and Coco on a conference call.

( yes.. those are pyjamas ) pic.twitter.com/WSFqlHskoA — Kevin Caswell-Jones (@poshkev1963) April 6, 2020

3.

Mine loves the laptop pic.twitter.com/q3l1AXzKoX — MagsG #ProtectTheProtectors (@MagzyG1963) April 6, 2020

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.