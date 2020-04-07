People love how these doctors are making patients more comfortable when they’re wearing face masks

People love how these doctors are making patients feel more comfortable when they are wearing their full-on coronavirus protective clothing.

Not only that, it is inspires other doctors and hospitals to do something similar.

These doctors have put their pictures on their PPE so that their patients can see who is looking after them, this is such a nice idea ☺️ pic.twitter.com/KyacsOyrr7 — Danny (@PaedsNurseDanny) April 6, 2020

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Little things like this make me cry. Humans be humaning all the time, whatever's happening. https://t.co/OZ1F3KRAbw — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) April 7, 2020

Awww what a lovely idea. My son is 6 and has Leukaemia. They came in these suits when he was first admitted. He was terrified. They still wear all the masks etc but this would be an awesome idea. Stay safe everyone. And thank you for all you’re doing 💛🧡 — Thomas’s Fight Against Leukaemia (@ThomasFightTALL) April 6, 2020

ICU is terrifying and this small thing could make such a big difference 💖💕 https://t.co/pjx4vjLosP — Sue Marsh (@suey2y) April 7, 2020

I put a name sticker on my gown today but think tomorrow I'll draw a self portrait instead — Richard Daniels (@ccdaniels65) April 6, 2020

Maybe they could use photos of famous people.

They could think they're getting a bed bath from Prince Charles or possibly Pam Ayres — تاركوينيوس تويدل (@TarquinTweedle) April 6, 2020

READ MORE

These letters between an isolating 93 y/o and his 5 y/o neighbour are today’s loveliest thing

Source Twitter @PaedsNurseDanny