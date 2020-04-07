James Blunt wins comeback of the day

And comeback of the day goes to … James Blunt. Again.

He was responding to a chap called Richard Cheese – @porkandparty on Twitter – who wasn’t happy when the singer turned up on his radio.

As if isolation couldn’t get any worse, @JamesBlunt just came on the radio — Richard Cheese (@porkandparty) April 3, 2020

Very possibly he was hoping that Blunt – not averse to having fun with this sort of thing – would take note.

In which case he wasn’t disappointed.

Worse must be realising you’re too thick to change the station. https://t.co/p0iN8E7zww — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) April 4, 2020

Oof. And it’s not the first time Blunt has lightened the lockdown load, if only a little.

There was also this.

During lockdown, while many other artists are doing mini-concerts from their homes, I thought I’d do you all a favour and not. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 25, 2020

And this.

Singing “I saw your face in a crowded place” suddenly seems a little dated. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 27, 2020

Oh, and this, after he appeared in the Stand Up 2 Cancer edition of The Great British Bake Off.

He may be a bit busy right now. Try asking Siri. https://t.co/9sVpRPAuiY — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 31, 2020

Source @JamesBlunt