James Blunt wins comeback of the day

And comeback of the day goes to … James Blunt. Again.

He was responding to a chap called Richard Cheese – @porkandparty on Twitter – who wasn’t happy when the singer turned up on his radio.

Very possibly he was hoping that Blunt – not averse to having fun with this sort of thing – would take note.

In which case he wasn’t disappointed.

Oof. And it’s not the first time Blunt has lightened the lockdown load, if only a little.

There was also this.

And this.

Oh, and this, after he appeared in the Stand Up 2 Cancer edition of The Great British Bake Off.

Source @JamesBlunt