How all birthday parties will go during lockdown
Anybody with a birthday at the moment is pretty unlucky. Chances are that they’ll spend it alone, possibly with no treats or gifts, and they definitely won’t be blowing out cake candles.
Unless they do this.
@ali_r_makhlouf
That’s both funny and sad. Will anybody ever trust birthday cake again after this pandemic?
Since Ali‘s video landed on Twitter little more than a day ago, it’s gone viral – with more than 80,000 retweets and over five million views.
no one:
april may and june birthdays: pic.twitter.com/1IjwBpKYxf
— V (@digbickvibes) April 5, 2020
worst year to turn 21🥺🤧 https://t.co/MczbQxuPpI
— Vane👻 (@__nessaboo) April 5, 2020
Don’t put June in SHIT cause I’m going outside!!! https://t.co/ptUx0xo82m
— MRS.STAYONBULLSHIT (@GHETTOFABULOS0) April 6, 2020
This is how one person’s quarantine birthday went.
My March bday consisted of me being in isolation in my bedroom and my mom leaving a cupcake with a lit candle outside of the door. 🥺😂 thankful though.
— ziggië kravitz (@justabumm) April 6, 2020
The shops are going to sell a lot of birthday cakes after the all clear.
READ MORE
This quarantine version of Adele’s ‘Hello’ is the new anthem for lockdown
Source Ali R Makhlouf Image Ali R Makhlouf