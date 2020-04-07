How all birthday parties will go during lockdown

Anybody with a birthday at the moment is pretty unlucky. Chances are that they’ll spend it alone, possibly with no treats or gifts, and they definitely won’t be blowing out cake candles.

Unless they do this.

@ali_r_makhlouf

##quarantinebirthday

♬ original sound – ali_r_makhlouf

That’s both funny and sad. Will anybody ever trust birthday cake again after this pandemic?

Since Ali‘s video landed on Twitter little more than a day ago, it’s gone viral – with more than 80,000 retweets and over five million views.

This is how one person’s quarantine birthday went.

The shops are going to sell a lot of birthday cakes after the all clear.

Source Ali R Makhlouf Image Ali R Makhlouf