How all birthday parties will go during lockdown

Anybody with a birthday at the moment is pretty unlucky. Chances are that they’ll spend it alone, possibly with no treats or gifts, and they definitely won’t be blowing out cake candles.

Unless they do this.

That’s both funny and sad. Will anybody ever trust birthday cake again after this pandemic?

Since Ali‘s video landed on Twitter little more than a day ago, it’s gone viral – with more than 80,000 retweets and over five million views.

no one: april may and june birthdays: pic.twitter.com/1IjwBpKYxf — V (@digbickvibes) April 5, 2020

Don’t put June in SHIT cause I’m going outside!!! https://t.co/ptUx0xo82m — MRS.STAYONBULLSHIT (@GHETTOFABULOS0) April 6, 2020

This is how one person’s quarantine birthday went.

My March bday consisted of me being in isolation in my bedroom and my mom leaving a cupcake with a lit candle outside of the door. 🥺😂 thankful though. — ziggië kravitz (@justabumm) April 6, 2020

The shops are going to sell a lot of birthday cakes after the all clear.

