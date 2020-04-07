11 suggestions for conspiracy theories – because there aren’t enough already

There are quite a few conspiracy theories bouncing around at the moment, but the biggest – and most dangerous – is surely the conviction that 5G is causing Covid-19.

Perhaps that inspired this question on r/AskReddit.

“What’s a conspiracy theory you could make up right now?“

The question, from u/jvhero has well over a thousand responses, but we picked our favourites.

Naturally, some were about the coronavirus pandemic.

1.

2.

3.

4.

There were a lot of random conspiracy theories.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And a couple that seemed more than plausible.

10.

11.

This one, about Greta Thunberg, even has photographic evidence.



Via

How dare they!

READ MORE

12 suitably scathing takedowns of the 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory

Source r/AskReddit Image @devindtx on Unsplash