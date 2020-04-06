12 suitably scathing takedowns of the 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory

From fairly early in the coronavirus crisis, people have been sharing maps suggesting that Covid-19 hotspots coincide with 5G masts, or in other words, heavily populated areas.

The theory that the two are linked has gained such traction that people have been destroying 5G masts, including in the UK where two have been subject to arson.

James O’Brien, LBC host and best-selling author, reacted to the news.

These other comments about the phenomenon were suitably scathing.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Finally, Karl Sharro has found out how to combat the effects of 5G contamination.

Image Metro News, @mbaumi on Unsplash