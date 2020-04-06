‘Pingu self-isolates’ is the relatable content we all need right now

Some lucky people – i.e. “not parents” – are finding themselves with more time to fill during the lockdown, so their self-isolation is a journey of self-discovery.

If that’s you, here’s Pingu with some inspiration:

Catch up on some sleep.

Get creative with the crap you find at the back of the food cupboard.

Eat.

Drink.

Be merry.

We’ll leave you with this top self-isolation tip from the chilled penguin himself.

“Noot, noot.”

