‘Pingu self-isolates’ is the relatable content we all need right now

Some lucky people – i.e. “not parents” – are finding themselves with more time to fill during the lockdown, so their self-isolation is a journey of self-discovery.

If that’s you, here’s Pingu with some inspiration:

Join Pingu on his latest adventure. Pingu Self-Isolates. pic.twitter.com/jgzRaYtRcq — The Poke (@ThePoke) April 5, 2020

Catch up on some sleep.

Get creative with the crap you find at the back of the food cupboard.

Eat.

Drink.

Be merry.

meanwhile, Pingu shows leadership. And clearly has no other responsibilities working from home. Next EP: Pingu hustlespreneurs. https://t.co/gP5n7OaSFB — Timo Peach (@Momotempo) April 5, 2020

We’ll leave you with this top self-isolation tip from the chilled penguin himself.

“Noot, noot.”

