People loved the New Zealand PM’s response about the Easter Bunny in lockdown

In dark times you appreciate every ray of light you can get and this was just a lovely moment courtesy of New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern when she was asked at a press conference how the coronavirus lockdown would affect the Easter Bunny.

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern confirms Easter Bunny is classed as an “essential worker” but it might be “difficult for the bunny to get everywhere” in current circumstances.

Tooth fairy also confirmed as an essential worker. pic.twitter.com/Jv6o4t2tkG

— Daniel Rosney (@DanielRosney) April 6, 2020