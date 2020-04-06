People loved the New Zealand PM’s response about the Easter Bunny in lockdown
In dark times you appreciate every ray of light you can get and this was just a lovely moment courtesy of New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern when she was asked at a press conference how the coronavirus lockdown would affect the Easter Bunny.
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern confirms Easter Bunny is classed as an “essential worker” but it might be “difficult for the bunny to get everywhere” in current circumstances.
Tooth fairy also confirmed as an essential worker. pic.twitter.com/Jv6o4t2tkG
— Daniel Rosney (@DanielRosney) April 6, 2020
Beautifully done!
Having been told that a reporter had received a letter from a child wondering if the Easter Bunny would be exempt from the lockdown, New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern once again showed why she is one of the great world leaders. pic.twitter.com/KtR3eY1w99
— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) April 6, 2020
Source @DanielRosney