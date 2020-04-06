People loved the New Zealand PM’s response about the Easter Bunny in lockdown

In dark times you appreciate every ray of light you can get and this was just a lovely moment courtesy of New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern when she was asked at a press conference how the coronavirus lockdown would affect the Easter Bunny.

Beautifully done!


READ MORE

Homemade Anti-coronavirus Mask of the Week

Source @DanielRosney