Lockdown Laughs: 10 things we’ve learned from the second week in self-isolation

Congratulations! You’ve made it through week two of lockdown, and here are some more things we’ve learned.

1. Hours are measured differently

Days are now divided by coffee hours and alcohol hours, there is no other law — Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) April 1, 2020

2. There is no excuse

I guess I’ll never be able to lie to myself again about all the shit I would do if I just had the time. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) March 30, 2020

3. What must the wildlife be thinking?

Pigeons probably think we’re extinct — Saritaaa (@bxsarrr) March 29, 2020

4. Our bodies are adapting.

One positive out of all this hand washing is I can now use the back of my hand to grate cheese. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 30, 2020

5. It’s testing our relationships

My wife and I play this fun game during quarantine, it's called "Why Are You Doing It That Way?" and there are no winners — Eric Spiegelman (@ericspiegelman) April 4, 2020

6. Anne Summers doing a roaring trade

Ann Summers sold more penis pasta last week than in the whole of 2019. Their pasta sales were up 1300% compared to an average week — Maria Mellor (@Maria_mellor) April 3, 2020

7. How the middle classes are coping

Middle class Lockdown Bingo: play here! Banana bread

Growing tomatoes

Sourdough starter

Drinks on zoom

The Mirror & the Light

5pm gin

Videoing your street clapping

Doing Joe Wicks PE

Fancying Rishi Sunak

Ordering from independent shops

Crafts

Educational walks

Meditation

Tea — Flic Everett (@fliceverett) April 3, 2020

8. Some professions will be suffering more than others

I’ll tell you who is really suffering because of all this two metre social distancing: pickpockets. — Stephen Merchant (@StephenMerchant) April 4, 2020

9. Joe Wicks is not for everyone

10. We’re still getting to grips with remote working etiquette

Not muting your mic is the new reply all — Dani Burger (@daniburgz) March 30, 2020

