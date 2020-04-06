Lockdown Laughs: 10 things we’ve learned from the second week in self-isolation
Congratulations! You’ve made it through week two of lockdown, and here are some more things we’ve learned.
1. Hours are measured differently
Days are now divided by coffee hours and alcohol hours, there is no other law
— Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) April 1, 2020
2. There is no excuse
I guess I’ll never be able to lie to myself again about all the shit I would do if I just had the time.
— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) March 30, 2020
3. What must the wildlife be thinking?
Pigeons probably think we’re extinct
— Saritaaa (@bxsarrr) March 29, 2020
4. Our bodies are adapting.
One positive out of all this hand washing is I can now use the back of my hand to grate cheese.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 30, 2020
5. It’s testing our relationships
My wife and I play this fun game during quarantine, it's called "Why Are You Doing It That Way?" and there are no winners
— Eric Spiegelman (@ericspiegelman) April 4, 2020
6. Anne Summers doing a roaring trade
Ann Summers sold more penis pasta last week than in the whole of 2019. Their pasta sales were up 1300% compared to an average week
— Maria Mellor (@Maria_mellor) April 3, 2020
7. How the middle classes are coping
Middle class Lockdown Bingo: play here!
Banana bread
Growing tomatoes
Sourdough starter
Drinks on zoom
The Mirror & the Light
5pm gin
Videoing your street clapping
Doing Joe Wicks PE
Fancying Rishi Sunak
Ordering from independent shops
Crafts
Educational walks
Meditation
Tea
— Flic Everett (@fliceverett) April 3, 2020
8. Some professions will be suffering more than others
I’ll tell you who is really suffering because of all this two metre social distancing: pickpockets.
— Stephen Merchant (@StephenMerchant) April 4, 2020
9. Joe Wicks is not for everyone
— alistair green (@mralistairgreen) March 31, 2020
10. We’re still getting to grips with remote working etiquette
Not muting your mic is the new reply all
— Dani Burger (@daniburgz) March 30, 2020
