17 funny quarantine tweets to help you cling onto your sense of humour

Wash your hands. Don’t touch your face. Only go out if necessary, and if you have to, maintain social distancing.

Also …don’t lose your sense of humour.

1.

Stuck this to the window and now the world makes more sense. pic.twitter.com/3F66ilzr7x — David Stokes (@scottywrotem) April 4, 2020

2.

every chef right now: Today I'm going to show you how to make something simple with ingredients everyone has in their pantry, since you can't go to the store. I'm starting with Madagascar vanilla, hemp milk, and a single feather from a dodo bird. — Sarah Archer (@SarahArcherM) April 3, 2020

3.

When your humans are isolating, but you’ve got to have those Dreamies… pic.twitter.com/crcm2aUnaA — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 5, 2020

4.

My mam turned around today and was like “you should start going on jogs again like you used to” and I had to break her heart and explain to her how that was me sneaking out for smokes and I’ve gone on about 2 jogs in my entire life — soph (@lulliesuss) April 4, 2020

5.

Matt Hancock says Burberry is now producing protective clothing for nurses. Cannot wait to see that ward. Like Daniela Westbrook at an England away game. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) April 3, 2020

6.

My label maker arrived today pic.twitter.com/zpgDZEiDPK — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 3, 2020

7.

My kids realised that I was missing Glastonbury this year, so they put on a music festival for us in the garden. It was, and I cannot stress this enough, fucking awful. — Ned Hartley (@NedHartley) April 5, 2020

8.

I am just going outside. I may be some distance. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 5, 2020

9.