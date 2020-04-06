A friendly 3-year-old saying “hi” to imaginary people is our mood lifter of the day

Toby Marriott‘s description of his nephew as “the friendliest toddler you’d ever wish to meet” is spot on.

The little chap is so keen to greet people, that on his walks during lockdown, he’s saying “Good morning” to people who aren’t even there.

My 3-year-old nephew is the friendliest toddler you'd ever wish to meet, and always says hello to all the people he walks past. On his daily walk today, though, he had to pretend… 🤣 Hope this brightens up your day! pic.twitter.com/C4lSyYU2eb — Toby Marriott (@tobymarriott) April 3, 2020

Yes, Toby, that has brightened our day, as it did for these people.

This is wonderful https://t.co/Y59SAmkthT — Kate Lynch (@katelallyx) April 5, 2020

We all need to retweet this until Twitter explodes https://t.co/HeGLYQ51ke — Daniel Sandford (@BBCDanielS) April 5, 2020

His proud grandad chipped in, too.

This is my lovely grandson's answer to isolation… https://t.co/5fBQLH4nDx — Tim Marriott (@Guv47) April 5, 2020

