A friendly 3-year-old saying “hi” to imaginary people is our mood lifter of the day

Toby Marriott‘s description of his nephew as “the friendliest toddler you’d ever wish to meet” is spot on.

The little chap is so keen to greet people, that on his walks during lockdown, he’s saying “Good morning” to people who aren’t even there.

Yes, Toby, that has brightened our day, as it did for these people.

His proud grandad chipped in, too.

via Gfycat

Source Toby Marriott Image Toby Marriott