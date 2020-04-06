Just in case you were thinking about going out when you really didn’t need to …

All humans must keep indoors.

All humans will self isolate.

By order of the daleks.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/tFKyQ0sDnj — Sandford Police (@Sandford_Police) April 3, 2020

And our favourite things people said about it.

A lifetime of waiting and preparing for this opportunity has paid off. Brilliant. Britain at its best. — Esteve Amagat Carbià (@Senyor_Esteve) April 3, 2020

Looking at his wife, beaming and sweating profusely, saying: “And you told me I wasted that £3 grand.” Wife: “I want a divorce, Richard. I mean it this time.” — Ben (@Jamin2g) April 3, 2020

Quick. Everyone go upstairs. We'll be fine. — thebumblingbiker (@bumblingbiker) April 3, 2020

Would they like a jelly baby? — Derek Mitchell (@sideburns1970) April 3, 2020

Probably not — Sandford Police (@Sandford_Police) April 3, 2020

To conclude …

Things are getting pretty serious. pic.twitter.com/OLc6egO9V5 — Ben (@Jamin2g) April 3, 2020

Source Twitter @Sandford_Police

READ MORE

This American who insists on going to church despite coronavirus is frankly terrifying

H/T @Jamin2g