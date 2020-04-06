‘All humans will self-isolate by order of the Daleks’
Just in case you were thinking about going out when you really didn’t need to …
All humans must keep indoors.
All humans will self isolate.
By order of the daleks.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/tFKyQ0sDnj
— Sandford Police (@Sandford_Police) April 3, 2020
And our favourite things people said about it.
A lifetime of waiting and preparing for this opportunity has paid off. Brilliant. Britain at its best.
— Esteve Amagat Carbià (@Senyor_Esteve) April 3, 2020
Looking at his wife, beaming and sweating profusely, saying: “And you told me I wasted that £3 grand.”
Wife: “I want a divorce, Richard. I mean it this time.”
— Ben (@Jamin2g) April 3, 2020
Quick. Everyone go upstairs. We'll be fine.
— thebumblingbiker (@bumblingbiker) April 3, 2020
Would they like a jelly baby?
— Derek Mitchell (@sideburns1970) April 3, 2020
Probably not
— Sandford Police (@Sandford_Police) April 3, 2020
To conclude …
Things are getting pretty serious. pic.twitter.com/OLc6egO9V5
— Ben (@Jamin2g) April 3, 2020
Source Twitter @Sandford_Police
READ MORE
This American who insists on going to church despite coronavirus is frankly terrifying
H/T @Jamin2g