We can never unsee this NSFW nickname for Matt Hancock published in The Times

We aren’t sure whether the Times accidentally revealed their opinion of Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, via this typo/Freudian slip, or a 10 Downing Street insider did it deliberately, but it certainly brightened our Sunday.

We weren’t the only ones enjoying the MP’s NSFW rebrand.

The Sunday Times accidentally calling the Health Secretary "Matt Handjob" is the tug we all need this Sunday. https://t.co/rvpV6eHAoU — 🎧🎵🎶 James Masterton (@ChartUpdate) April 5, 2020

Unfair on handjobs. https://t.co/4aG3OEr3ra — Pᴇᴛᴇʀ Mac Ciarraí (@PeterMacCiarrai) April 5, 2020

I'm guessing this is something to do with Palm Sunday. https://t.co/HGPy4iOwVG — Perfectly Healthy Clandango (@Cain_Unable) April 5, 2020

Of course, we’ll never be able to unsee that nickname.

That nickname is like Tina Fey doing Palin or Melissa McCarthy doing Spicer. Once you see it, you can never not laugh at the real thing ever again — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) April 5, 2020

READ MORE

Tory maths strikes again as Matt Hancock talks nurse numbers – the only 5 sick burns you need to see

Source Declan Cashin Image Guardian News screengrab, Declan Cashin