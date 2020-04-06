We can never unsee this NSFW nickname for Matt Hancock published in The Times

We aren’t sure whether the Times accidentally revealed their opinion of Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, via this typo/Freudian slip, or a 10 Downing Street insider did it deliberately, but it certainly brightened our Sunday.

We weren’t the only ones enjoying the MP’s NSFW rebrand.

Of course, we’ll never be able to unsee that nickname.

Source Declan Cashin Image Guardian News screengrab, Declan Cashin