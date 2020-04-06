Simply 17 funny things that Justin Bieber’s very ugly house looks like

It all started when someone called Izzy shared a picture of Justin Bieber’s house on Twitter and remarked how very, very ugly it is.

And it got people wondering exactly what it looks like (apart from Justin Bieber’s house, obviously) and there were some very funny replies.

Here are our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

https://twitter.com/phntmthread/status/1246885329157709825?s=20

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2