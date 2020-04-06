Simply 17 funny things that Justin Bieber’s very ugly house looks like

It all started when someone called Izzy shared a picture of Justin Bieber’s house on Twitter and remarked how very, very ugly it is.

JUATIN BIEBER’S HOUSE….I HAVE NEVER SEEN A HOUSE UGLIER pic.twitter.com/zNz6ZIFQtI — izzy ʕ•̫͡•ʔ (@izzyhollandx) March 31, 2020

And it got people wondering exactly what it looks like (apart from Justin Bieber’s house, obviously) and there were some very funny replies.

Here are our favourites.

1.

Why did Justin Bieber live in the research center of a SimCity expansion pack? https://t.co/kZzBwd1D0j — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) April 5, 2020

2.

Justin Bieber lives in a corporate head office for an international cleaning product supplies company situated on an industrial estate eight miles outside Heathrow. https://t.co/VZf2qGFbUh — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) April 6, 2020

3.

https://twitter.com/phntmthread/status/1246885329157709825?s=20

4.

When you take apart a Dyson and can’t put the bits back together… https://t.co/LxfNOMwaHO — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) April 6, 2020

5.

Justin Bieber's house looks like a prison where the government keeps X-Men https://t.co/FxPY59vWtR — Mark Agee (@MarkAgee) April 5, 2020

6.

Bro lives in a particle accelerator https://t.co/n2g8aq08y1 — Mike Litoris (check bio very important) (@BeefedUpStud) April 6, 2020

7.

This looks like an A Level and further education college https://t.co/SiHuTdWdZp — hk (@HKesvani) April 5, 2020

8.