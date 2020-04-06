17 favourite tributes to Honor Blackman, James Bond’s Pussy Galore, who has died aged 94

Sad news today that actress Honor Blackman has died aged 94.

The star had a career spanning eight decades and was best known for playing Pussy Galore opposite Sean Connery in Goldfinger and as Cathy Gale in The Avengers.

Here are 17 of our favourite tributes to her on Twitter today.

1.

RIP Honor Blackman, who played Pussy Galore in the 1964 film Goldfinger. The English actress was 94. pic.twitter.com/cyPfKEk0W6 — James Bond (@jamesbondlive) April 6, 2020

2.

RIP Honor Blackman

More than a match for Bond pic.twitter.com/sFXbrZJXZ3 — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@andyeduardo77) April 6, 2020

3.

RIP beautiful Honor Blackman. pic.twitter.com/QeVHguVtW7 — Kate Robbins (@KateRobbins) April 6, 2020

4.

Farewell Honor Blackman. You were the 60s – glamorous, talented and independent… pic.twitter.com/CU4xagLV43 — Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) April 6, 2020

5.

RIP, ultimate Bond Girl and original Avenger, Honor Blackman. pic.twitter.com/D1IXN0KLIw — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 6, 2020

6.

RIP Honor Blackman, 94.

A wonderful actress, and my favourite of all the Bond girls when she played Pussy Galore in Goldfinger. She died of natural causes. Her family said she was ‘an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess’.

Yes she was. What a life. pic.twitter.com/odS791EqfX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 6, 2020

7.

The sad news about Honor Blackman reminded me to search out a wryly scathing letter she once wrote to the Guardian picture desk, which I saved from being put in the rubbish bin during the newspaper’s move to new offices nearly a decade ago. pic.twitter.com/ek18LEAsQv — Tony Paley (@tpaleyfilm) April 6, 2020

8.