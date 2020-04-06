17 favourite tributes to Honor Blackman, James Bond’s Pussy Galore, who has died aged 94

Sad news today that actress Honor Blackman has died aged 94.

The star had a career spanning eight decades and was best known for playing Pussy Galore opposite Sean Connery in Goldfinger and as Cathy Gale in The Avengers.

Here are 17 of our favourite tributes to her on Twitter today.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2