16 jewels in the crown of responses to the Queen’s coronavirus speech

With the Covid-19 pandemic apparently approaching its peak in the UK, who better to bring the nation together and calm them with measured and soothing tones than Sir David Attenborough.

Unfortunately, he must have been busy, because it fell to the Queen to address the nation, making it feel a lot like Christmas – the shops are shut, the kids are off school and everybody’s overeating.

Even before the broadcast, people were mentally preparing.

Can't wait for the Queen's speech tonight.

I'm hoping she tells us we're all in this together as she sits at her desk made from unicorns and gold while her butler dressed in a diamond encrusted hazmat suit spoon feeds her swan risotto.

God bless her — joe heenan (@joeheenan) April 5, 2020

I've got two cans of Monster and a Bombay Bad Boy Pot Noodle ready for the Queen's speech. What are you having? — Mark ne-Francois-pas MP (@MarkFrancois12) April 5, 2020

Get ready for the Queen’s speech tonight by overcooking your sprouts and drunk arguing with a family member clutching a bottle of Baileys — Rachael (@RachaelvsWorld) April 5, 2020

If you fancy watching it, here it is.

This was the big moment:

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return. We will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.”

The speech went down very well with many people.

The tone of that Royal address was absolutely spot on. — Dave Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@WelshGasDoc) April 5, 2020

I thought that was lovely. And a reminder of why the monarchy is useful. No political figure could have given that address in a meaningful way. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) April 5, 2020

Even as a staunch republican, very much in favour of ending the monarchy, I cannot help but respect and like Liz. — Jason (@NickMotown) April 5, 2020

But there were a few jokes, too.

1.

The Queen is absolutely subtweeting everyone sunbathing in the park today. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 5, 2020

2.

Can’t believe the Queen addressed the nation and didn’t mention the death of the serious literary novel once. — Jonathan Coe (@jonathancoe) April 5, 2020

3.

The Queen will be giving everyone useful tips on how to self isolate, like asking your servants to serve your own meals in the Great Hall and your husband's in the Library. #QueensSpeech — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) April 5, 2020

4.

very powerful of the Queen to nod to If We Ever Meet Again – Timbaland ft. Katy Perry — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) April 5, 2020

5.

When I wrote this, I genuinely had no idea it would also be the opening line of the Queen’s address this evening https://t.co/HwS6KTZQqC — Rick Burin (@rickburin) April 5, 2020

6.

"Sports Direct has got a sale on!" pic.twitter.com/Rg0lzumJax — Simon Pegg (@Simon_Pegg) April 5, 2020

7.