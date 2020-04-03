The Wombles doing Motörhead is exactly the content we needed right now

Love this from @CuriousUkTelly.

Exactly what we needed at the end of a long week.

Separate, but related …

Postman Pat and Ted do Smooth Criminal pic.twitter.com/DjaBduHO5A — CuriousBritishTelly (@CuriousUkTelly) March 30, 2020

You can follow the curious telly types here. They’ve also got a book out.

