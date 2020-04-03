This idea to keep the kids busy gets more and more confusing and it’s a very funny read

If you don’t follow @Michael1979 on Twitter then you really should because he’s always getting up to fun stuff like this.

It begins with a question about how to keep the kids occupied during lockdown and @Michael1979 – AKA Sir Michael – was only too happy to help.

Sort of. And the longer it goes on, the funnier it gets.

‘Delighted to help parents keep their kids entertained at this difficult time 👍,’ writes @sirmichael1979.

Good to know that some people had heard of it though.

Ah, portvakt portvakt!

Those were the days … 🙂 — jol (@envanligtrist) April 2, 2020

And look!

Thank you so much for bringing our game under international attention, Sir Michael! pic.twitter.com/6Wz3jYorSG — Wes Vd (@vd_wes) April 3, 2020

Source Twitter @Michael1979