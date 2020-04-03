This idea to keep the kids busy gets more and more confusing and it’s a very funny read
It begins with a question about how to keep the kids occupied during lockdown and @Michael1979 – AKA Sir Michael – was only too happy to help.
Sort of. And the longer it goes on, the funnier it gets.
‘Delighted to help parents keep their kids entertained at this difficult time 👍,’ writes @sirmichael1979.
Good to know that some people had heard of it though.
Ah, portvakt portvakt!
Those were the days … 🙂
— jol (@envanligtrist) April 2, 2020
And look!
Thank you so much for bringing our game under international attention, Sir Michael! pic.twitter.com/6Wz3jYorSG
— Wes Vd (@vd_wes) April 3, 2020
