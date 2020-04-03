Simply 15 times Richard Osman lightened the lockdown blues on Twitter

There are all sorts of things that can help keep your spirits up during lockdown, and Richard Osman’s Twitter feed is one of them.

The author, TV presenter and ‘you know, that guy from that thing’ has been consistently lightening the lockdown load with tweets like these.

1.

Saying that things will be reviewed after Easter is so clever beccause no-one, not even scientists, knows when Easter is. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 1, 2020

2.

Just going to sand down this old sideboard using the backs of my hands. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 29, 2020

3.

I see Wimbledon has been called off. Though John McEnroe is disputing it. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 1, 2020

4.

6.55am, watching ‘Cheers’ and eating a fun-size bag of Maltesers. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 27, 2020

5.

If anyone needs any Daytime TV explaining to them, please just ask. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 13, 2020

6.

I measure two metres if anyone wants to use me? #KeepYourDistance — Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 22, 2020

7.

Just doing my bit. https://t.co/aCchg8Y1WP — Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 25, 2020

8.