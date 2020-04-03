Samuel L. Jackson reading “Stay the F**k at Home” is the best coronavirus PSA ever

We can’t hear the Covid-19 safety messages too many times, because it’s all aimed at keeping us and other people safe, but it’s always better if it really catches the attention.

If ever the warnings were going to come across strongly enough, it must surely be in this humorously dramatic reading of a new poem, a collaboration between Samuel L. Jackson and Adam Mansbach, the author of the very popular “Go the Fuck to Sleep”.

Just in case you missed it on @jimmykimmellive, here it is in raw, uncut form for easy listening: “Stay the F*ck at Home.” Let’s all do our part to keep everyone safe and healthy! #STF@H @jimmykimmel @adammansbach @feedingamerica pic.twitter.com/TDyusAyz9G — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 2, 2020

Best Public Service Announcement ever. That might be the thing that finally stops us touching our faces.

As a special treat, here he is reading Go the Fuck to Sleep.

