How the prank should have gone vs the terrible result
Anybody who’s ever watched a Roadrunner cartoon knows there can be a vast chasm between how a prank is supposed to go and the execution of it.
Just like this attempt to pull off a very old trick with a fridge and a hoodie.
Ouch 👀🙈 pic.twitter.com/UFyBfOpGZ2
— Chronic 2 The Next Episode.🔞 🇮🇪 . (@ChronicOG_2nd) March 31, 2020
No roadrunners were hurt during the making of that video – just one very regretful bloke.
When former basketball star, Rex Chapman, shared it, the clip went viral.
Quarantine prank. Be careful what you wish for…😂🤣😭💀💀 pic.twitter.com/q1Rz8tLoWV
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 31, 2020
More than six million people have watched it, leaving comments like these.
Cough!!! https://t.co/IOQk77IbYT
— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) April 1, 2020
Aw man!!!
I haven't laughed like that in such a long time…
— Marcus Guy (@_MarcusGuy) March 31, 2020
Flagrant 2. Two free throws, possession of the ball, and automatic ejection.
Oh, and bring wife #1 back. 😉
— SBReport (@sbreport) March 31, 2020
There was also this:
She knew it. She cupped that hand to land right on the twig and berries!
— D’ Amore69 (@buckwheat1939) March 31, 2020
Grounds for divorce.
READ MORE
This “dates on a train” prank was a little off track
Source @ChronicOG_2nd Image Dan, @ChronicOG_2nd