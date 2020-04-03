How the prank should have gone vs the terrible result

Anybody who’s ever watched a Roadrunner cartoon knows there can be a vast chasm between how a prank is supposed to go and the execution of it.

Just like this attempt to pull off a very old trick with a fridge and a hoodie.

Ouch 👀🙈 pic.twitter.com/UFyBfOpGZ2 — Chronic 2 The Next Episode.🔞 🇮🇪 . (@ChronicOG_2nd) March 31, 2020

No roadrunners were hurt during the making of that video – just one very regretful bloke.

When former basketball star, Rex Chapman, shared it, the clip went viral.

Quarantine prank. Be careful what you wish for…😂🤣😭💀💀 pic.twitter.com/q1Rz8tLoWV — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 31, 2020

More than six million people have watched it, leaving comments like these.

Aw man!!! I haven't laughed like that in such a long time… 😂🤣 https://t.co/tpsVzlKCKW — Marcus Guy (@_MarcusGuy) March 31, 2020

Flagrant 2. Two free throws, possession of the ball, and automatic ejection. Oh, and bring wife #1 back. 😉 — SBReport (@sbreport) March 31, 2020

There was also this:

She knew it. She cupped that hand to land right on the twig and berries! — D’ Amore69 (@buckwheat1939) March 31, 2020

Grounds for divorce.

