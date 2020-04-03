How the prank should have gone vs the terrible result

Anybody who’s ever watched a Roadrunner cartoon knows there can be a vast chasm between how a prank is supposed to go and the execution of it.

Just like this attempt to pull off a very old trick with a fridge and a hoodie.

No roadrunners were hurt during the making of that video – just one very regretful bloke.

When former basketball star, Rex Chapman, shared it, the clip went viral.

More than six million people have watched it, leaving comments like these.

There was also this:

Grounds for divorce.

Source @ChronicOG_2nd Image Dan, @ChronicOG_2nd