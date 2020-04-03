People are sharing their funny takes on lockdown life – our 17 favourites

Nobody thinks Covid-19 is funny – far from it. However, making jokes about it is as good a coping mechanism as any for a lot of people, and reading their jokes helps others let off steam.

This lot know what we mean.

1.

Your quarantine nickname is how you feel right now + the last thing you ate. My name is Sick Bat. — Gibran Saleem (@GibranSaleem) March 31, 2020

2.

New awkward moment for our times: the few seconds of resting bitch face between saying goodbye to everyone in a zoom meeting and figuring out how to leave it. — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) April 2, 2020

3.

Everything’s about food now, isn’t it. Where is food. When is food. How long is a piece of food. A bird in the food is worth food in the food#food — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) April 2, 2020

4.

My business class “Paw Patrol: A lesson in regional budgets and overspending” is not going down well with my 5 yo. — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) April 2, 2020

5.

DHL guys just delivered some stuff and said he needed a picture as they aren’t taking signatures. So there’s me posing and he said not of you doll the package — (@WeeNippySweety) April 1, 2020

6.

Week 1 alarm clock: No change

Week 2 alarm clock: Moved forward 30 mins

Week 3 alarm clock: Changed to 47 seconds before I need to log on — mo (@chuuew) April 2, 2020

7.

CONFIRMED:

Government to ramp up excuses for lack of testing and ventilators so as to hit their target of 25000 excuses a day. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) April 2, 2020

8.

From now on I'm not celebrating the new year until it's finished and I know it was ok. — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) April 2, 2020

9.