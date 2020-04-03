People are sharing their funny takes on lockdown life – our 17 favourites
Nobody thinks Covid-19 is funny – far from it. However, making jokes about it is as good a coping mechanism as any for a lot of people, and reading their jokes helps others let off steam.
This lot know what we mean.
1.
Your quarantine nickname is how you feel right now + the last thing you ate. My name is Sick Bat.
— Gibran Saleem (@GibranSaleem) March 31, 2020
2.
New awkward moment for our times: the few seconds of resting bitch face between saying goodbye to everyone in a zoom meeting and figuring out how to leave it.
— Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) April 2, 2020
3.
Everything’s about food now, isn’t it. Where is food. When is food. How long is a piece of food. A bird in the food is worth food in the food#food
— Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) April 2, 2020
4.
My business class “Paw Patrol: A lesson in regional budgets and overspending” is not going down well with my 5 yo.
— Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) April 2, 2020
5.
DHL guys just delivered some stuff and said he needed a picture as they aren’t taking signatures. So there’s me posing and he said not of you doll the package
— (@WeeNippySweety) April 1, 2020
6.
Week 1 alarm clock: No change
Week 2 alarm clock: Moved forward 30 mins
Week 3 alarm clock: Changed to 47 seconds before I need to log on
— mo (@chuuew) April 2, 2020
7.
CONFIRMED:
Government to ramp up excuses for lack of testing and ventilators so as to hit their target of 25000 excuses a day.
— David Schneider (@davidschneider) April 2, 2020
8.
From now on I'm not celebrating the new year until it's finished and I know it was ok.
— Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) April 2, 2020
9.
If you're feeling a bit down cause of self isolation just cut bread into a hand shape and when it pops up in the toaster it feels like someone is giving you a high 5 pic.twitter.com/bY1jyFIPKg
— joe heenan (@joeheenan) April 2, 2020