Our 25 favourite jokes from this week – and not a mention of coronavirus

It’s finally April after the longest March since March was invented, and we can hardly remember last week.

We only know the week’s over because there was a round of applause in the street last night, but we’re happy to say that Twitter has spent the time well, creating this list of treats.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2