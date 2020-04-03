What if Jaws were set in the North East of England? It would be hilarious!

Alasdair Beckett-King is a talented comedian with an impressive range from dishing out top one-liners at the Edinburgh Fringe to performing King Lear in under a minute.

His latest piece had us laughing out loud, so we thought we’d share it with you.

We’re not from the North-East, but that seems believable.

The sketch has been getting a lot of well-deserved love.

Hands up if you’re thinking “You’re gonna need a bigger boat.” would sound amazing in a Geordie accent.

Source Alasdair Beckett-King Image Alasdair Beckett-King