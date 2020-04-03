What if Jaws were set in the North East of England? It would be hilarious!

Alasdair Beckett-King is a talented comedian with an impressive range from dishing out top one-liners at the Edinburgh Fringe to performing King Lear in under a minute.

His latest piece had us laughing out loud, so we thought we’d share it with you.

What if Jaws (1975) were set in the North East of England? pic.twitter.com/9tghRTlGBE — MisterABK (@MisterABK) April 3, 2020

We’re not from the North-East, but that seems believable.

The sketch has been getting a lot of well-deserved love.

Brightened a, slightly earlier than intended lunch break. Excellent stuff. https://t.co/RqyMgqKLC6 — Peter George Oliver (@PeterGOliver_RT) April 3, 2020

I've just got this playing on a loop. That's my life now. — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) April 3, 2020

That was amazing and as a pasty non-swimmer, I approve 100%. https://t.co/eS3V8BKl6g — Raven Stromdans (@stromdans) April 3, 2020

Hands up if you’re thinking “You’re gonna need a bigger boat.” would sound amazing in a Geordie accent.

READ MORE

Shakespeare’s King Lear as you’ve never seen it before – in less than a minute

Source Alasdair Beckett-King Image Alasdair Beckett-King