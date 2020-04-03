Dad joke of the week now, which people seemed to enjoy not just because of the joke but because of the dad’s reaction.

‘Dad is overcome with pride by Daughter’s Dad joke’ says over on Reddit.

‘You know how they say women “glow” with some kind of energy when they are pregnant?

Didn’t know it was possible, but I think I just saw the same thing happen with a dad joke being told to a dad.’ rolandready

‘True, I wouldn’t even be surprised if he started weeping.’ jazz4

Source YouTube H/T Reddit u/jazz4