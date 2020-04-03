This brazen attempt to hook up with someone from their old schoo is a total jaw dropper

Over on Reddit someone’s shared a text exchange they had with an old school friend who was interested in hooking up.

The fact the person they were texting was now married wasn’t entirely what you’d call a deterrent, and it’s jaw-dropping enough to take your mind off the outside world or a moment or two.

‘Somebody I apparently went to high school with messaged me today …’ began xConnorx789

And then it got even darker, according to people who know about this sort of thing on Reddit.

‘This looks like a legit blackmail scam. Someone hating on your marriage.’ sanch3z90 ‘It’s definitely this. I had this about 2 years ago. When I didn’t reciprocate the messenger messaged my girlfriend anyway saying she had sex with me. I just showed my girlfriend the texts. I’m still convinced it was someone she knew who wanted her because the same thing happened to her 2 weeks later.’ wheezythesadoctopus ‘Never thought about that. Could’ve been. The number wasn’t from the area our high school is in.’ xConnorx789 ‘It’s a common blackmail scam. But. Usually when that’s the case they send a pic topless or in a bra. I mean you could just check a year book for an Aubrey one year behind you.’ Mhinc

Source Reddit u/xConnorx789