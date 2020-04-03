A viewer’s take on this CNN exchange went viral because it was so perfect
Some welcome light relief here from @THEYCALLMEAHRI on Twitter who watched this exchange on CNN and put his own, strictly domestic, spin on it.
Me asking my wife for a threesome pic.twitter.com/gfeTnjfuw7
— Ahri Findling (@THEYCALLMEAHRI) April 2, 2020
Perfect.
Now I want to know what were they really talking about lol
— Andria (@andie_rts) April 2, 2020
Chris was asking Andrew if he has thought about running for president
— ItsMeTrissy (@ItsMeTrissy) April 2, 2020
Source Twitter @THEYCALLMEAHRI