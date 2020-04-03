A bunch of pratfalls given the perfect soundtrack is the distraction we needed right now
A compilation of comedy pratfalls is one thing. But a compilation of comedy pratfalls given the absolutely pitch perfect soundtrack – and we mean perfect in every way – well, that’s another.
It’s 1m 50s very well spent.
Kudos to whoever made this. The brilliance of finding the perfect song for each fall was outstanding. I laughed so hard at 1:00 and then at 1:33. Thank you for making this. pic.twitter.com/CevrZT0rOv
— Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) April 1, 2020
Excuse us while we just watch watch that again.
I could watch the 1:33 clip al day long
— Kerry (@KerryRNOilers) April 1, 2020
It’s not an exaggeration- my stomach hurts from laughing and my husband had to emerge from his home office to see what the fuss was about.
— KillerVee (@Veeveebee1) April 2, 2020
Ordinarily, I hate videos where people get hurt. Really hate them.
But this made me laugh, too. It felt good.
— The contrarian they warned you about (@marythetrainer) April 2, 2020
And it reminded people of this.
Lol reminds me of this pic.twitter.com/3qmsi4gYG1
— ~Legacy~ נפתלי בן מתתיהו (@Immort4l_Legacy) April 2, 2020
And this.
And of course, this.
@frankandtracy
##boredinthehouse ##intheairtonight ##drumsolo ##foryoupage ##fyp ##foryourpage @freckledrealtor
Source Twitter @JasonGregor