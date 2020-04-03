The only 5 reactions you need to Trump boasting about his Facebook ratings

In a time of crisis, it’s good to know that our leaders are working hard with experts to handle the situation as well as possible, and remaining totally focused on the matter in hand.

Oh!

Number one what? These are the best reactions to Captain Bonespurs’ criminal self-absorption.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Chrissy Teigen is always happy to call out the President’s failings, which is practically a full-time occupation, and she put it very succinctly here.

READ MORE

This forensic takedown of Trump’s (non) response to coronavirus is devastating

Source Aaron Rupar Image WKMG