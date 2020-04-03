The only 5 reactions you need to Trump boasting about his Facebook ratings

In a time of crisis, it’s good to know that our leaders are working hard with experts to handle the situation as well as possible, and remaining totally focused on the matter in hand.

Oh!

TRUMP: "Did you know I was number one on Facebook? I just found out I'm number one on Facebook." (Trump has 29 million followers; Obama has 53 million.) pic.twitter.com/CT0uKOpXR8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 1, 2020

Number one what? These are the best reactions to Captain Bonespurs’ criminal self-absorption.

1.

One thing you can’t fault Trump on at this particular moment is priorities. https://t.co/7e5H6AHviK — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) April 1, 2020

2.

–This is who people felt was best to lead this country?? In these times this is what's important to him.. Wow https://t.co/NpuSIVuzSW — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 2, 2020

3.

And 4700 Americans dead. https://t.co/NCmP1u4oaO — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) April 2, 2020

4.

I’m sorry.

I hate nobody.

But, I hate him. https://t.co/EON3cHyoAL — andy lassner (@andylassner) April 2, 2020

5.

Congrats again to the New Tone crowd https://t.co/kjngaQ7dar — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 1, 2020

Chrissy Teigen is always happy to call out the President’s failings, which is practically a full-time occupation, and she put it very succinctly here.

Oh my god you fucking loser https://t.co/A5tySPS8nf — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2020

