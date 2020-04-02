You told us your caption ideas for that Boris Johnson Zoom image – our 14 favourites
With half of the Westminster massive displaying signs of Covid-19 and the UK under strict social-distancing rules, the Cabinet held a meeting via the internet, from the comfort of their own second homes.
You just know that 84% of this Zoom meeting was them saying “Hello. I’m here. Can you hear me?” and the other 16% was spent trying to tell Jacob Rees-Mogg to unmute his microphone. pic.twitter.com/JnngISMan8
— The Poke (@ThePoke) March 31, 2020
We thought it might be interesting to get your take on the awkward image.
Captions anyone? #zoomcabinetmeeting pic.twitter.com/N3fe6n0sev
— The Poke (@ThePoke) March 31, 2020
We were right.
1.
Oh god this year's advent calendar is depressing https://t.co/WTScyMQ0Ew
— Chris Purchase (@ChrisPurchase) March 31, 2020
2.
If you click Speaker View, does it shout "Ordaaaaah" at you?
— Chris Delahunty (@chrisdelahunty) March 31, 2020
3.
If Carlsberg made dartboards…
— Kevblokey 🏴 (@kevblokey) March 31, 2020
4.
The new version of Guess Who looks a lot harder
— Jon Fox (@jonathanfox82) April 1, 2020
5.
The easiest Where’s Wally I’ve ever seen
— Dave Rack 🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@Fireproof_Dave) April 1, 2020
6.
Tinder hits rock bottom…..
— Karen aka skittery winter🏴❤🇪🇺 (@oneeyedlizzie) April 1, 2020
7.
In a bid to gather funds to cover the massive cost of the coronavirus, the cabinet launch their own webcam sex business
— Jamie (@GingerPower_) March 31, 2020