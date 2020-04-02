You told us your caption ideas for that Boris Johnson Zoom image – our 14 favourites

With half of the Westminster massive displaying signs of Covid-19 and the UK under strict social-distancing rules, the Cabinet held a meeting via the internet, from the comfort of their own second homes.

You just know that 84% of this Zoom meeting was them saying “Hello. I’m here. Can you hear me?” and the other 16% was spent trying to tell Jacob Rees-Mogg to unmute his microphone. pic.twitter.com/JnngISMan8 — The Poke (@ThePoke) March 31, 2020

We thought it might be interesting to get your take on the awkward image.

We were right.

1.

Oh god this year's advent calendar is depressing https://t.co/WTScyMQ0Ew — Chris Purchase (@ChrisPurchase) March 31, 2020

2.

If you click Speaker View, does it shout "Ordaaaaah" at you? — Chris Delahunty (@chrisdelahunty) March 31, 2020

3.

If Carlsberg made dartboards… — Kevblokey 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@kevblokey) March 31, 2020

4.

The new version of Guess Who looks a lot harder — Jon Fox (@jonathanfox82) April 1, 2020

5.

The easiest Where’s Wally I’ve ever seen — Dave Rack 🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@Fireproof_Dave) April 1, 2020

6.

Tinder hits rock bottom….. — Karen aka skittery winter🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿❤🇪🇺 (@oneeyedlizzie) April 1, 2020

7.