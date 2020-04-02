This guy tried a bit of NSFW banter to ease the pain of a car accident and got it very wrong indeed
It was a piece of well-intentioned, albeit entirely unpleasant, banter intended to ease the pain of a car accident.
And it’s fair to say they got it very wrong indeed.
Sorry for the language. Made us smile, though.
‘So how hard did they back pedal?’ Zach-the-Cat
‘All they need to do is tell the truth: “I’m sorry, I was trying to support you by being angry on your behalf, I am thoroughly embarrassed and regret it wholeheartedly.”‘ RealBowsHaveRecurves
Exactly that!
Source Reddit u/Interlacedexodus