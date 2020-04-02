There were some very funny wrong answers to the question: ‘Who are these two?’

Over on Twitter @TheCave_Mugsbro shared this picture of Jacob Rees-Mogg along with a question.

And we’re very glad he did because there were some very funny wrong answers. Here are our favourites.

Separate, but very much related …

READ MORE

7 funniest things people said about this picture of Jacob Rees-Mogg and his ‘favourite crisps’

Source Twitter @TheCave_Mugsbro