There were some very funny wrong answers to the question: ‘Who are these two?’
Over on Twitter @TheCave_Mugsbro shared this picture of Jacob Rees-Mogg along with a question.
Who are these two? Wrong answers only.. pic.twitter.com/hl3facqJ4l
— Dave (@TheCave_Mugsbro) March 31, 2020
And we’re very glad he did because there were some very funny wrong answers. Here are our favourites.
The Communards.
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) April 1, 2020
Stephen Merchant and Barry from Eastenders in Extras.
— David Baddiel (@Baddiel) April 1, 2020
That's the Crankies 1968 tour poster.
— Michael🌱 (V) (@changed_gear) April 1, 2020
Sparks. Although that might be the right answer.
— Sean (@Sproutlore99) April 1, 2020
Britain’s version of “American Gothic” pic.twitter.com/nBtHC6uZ4F
— Garry – Atheist 🏳️🌈 (@GazNorris15) March 31, 2020
Milky bar kid and Rosemary West
— Buck Frexit! 🇪🇺💚🐟🌍🕯#FBPE #ElectoralReform (@Beany_1) April 1, 2020
The voices inside Toby Young's head.
— JennyDRoyal (@OriginalKooLaLa) March 31, 2020
The Stephen King novel he never knew he wrote.
— Thomas H. (@THemingford) April 1, 2020
— joel rayner (@_JoelRayner) March 31, 2020
Separate, but very much related …
why do Jacob Reese-Mogg and his nanny look like they're about to drop the finest synth-pop banger of 1982? pic.twitter.com/l3aHv1N1Vg
— elevator muzhik (@elevator_muzhik) March 31, 2020
