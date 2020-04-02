There were some very funny wrong answers to the question: ‘Who are these two?’

Over on Twitter @TheCave_Mugsbro shared this picture of Jacob Rees-Mogg along with a question.

Who are these two? Wrong answers only.. pic.twitter.com/hl3facqJ4l — Dave (@TheCave_Mugsbro) March 31, 2020

And we’re very glad he did because there were some very funny wrong answers. Here are our favourites.

The Communards. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) April 1, 2020

Stephen Merchant and Barry from Eastenders in Extras. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) April 1, 2020

That's the Crankies 1968 tour poster. — Michael🌱 (V) (@changed_gear) April 1, 2020

Sparks. Although that might be the right answer. — Sean (@Sproutlore99) April 1, 2020

Milky bar kid and Rosemary West — Buck Frexit! 🇪🇺💚🐟🌍🕯#FBPE #ElectoralReform (@Beany_1) April 1, 2020

The voices inside Toby Young's head. — JennyDRoyal (@OriginalKooLaLa) March 31, 2020

The Stephen King novel he never knew he wrote. — Thomas H. (@THemingford) April 1, 2020

Separate, but very much related …

why do Jacob Reese-Mogg and his nanny look like they're about to drop the finest synth-pop banger of 1982? pic.twitter.com/l3aHv1N1Vg — elevator muzhik (@elevator_muzhik) March 31, 2020

