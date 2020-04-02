This newsreader’s face says everything we need to know about the government’s ventilator announcement

BBC newsreader, Jane Hill, struggled to maintain her composure when she read an announcement about a delivery of new medical equipment.

Watch her bafflement.

Epic, even the BBC presenter is shocked at announcement that only 30 new ventilators will be available this weekend.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/4zGgLl21AD — Devutopia (@D_Raval) April 1, 2020

These reactions to her reaction are pitch perfect.

1.

More good news! We are delighted to announce the delivery this weekend of our new ventilators! You did say you needed 30 right? Oh, 30,000? Ah well, detail was never my strong point.#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/0meubDMzoo — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) April 1, 2020

2.

40 new hospitals are actually 6 hospitals. 50,000 new nurses is actually 31,000 nurses. 30,000 new ventilators is actually… 30. Can this be true?! It’s just insane.pic.twitter.com/0kaeKx1MIt — David Schneider (@davidschneider) April 1, 2020

3.

You know we're marooned in deep shit when normally stoic newsreaders read a breaking story with a disconcerting mixture of bemusement and horror.pic.twitter.com/i9bcDbTbS6 — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) April 1, 2020

4.

NHS: We urgently need 30,000 ventilators for coronavirus patients UK Govt: We can give you 30. BBC Newsreader: Ok seriously, even I can’t pass this off as anything other than ridiculous.pic.twitter.com/m4Dqe98pO1 — Kerry-Anne Mendoza (@TheMendozaWoman) April 1, 2020

5.

*Patriotic music playing* This is just like the… uh.. Battle of Britain when a private consortium tasked with building Spitfires announced it would produce a total of *checks calculations* 3 Spitfires sometime by the end of 1940. https://t.co/8bNYEMA64I — Ed Rooksby (@EdRooksby) April 1, 2020

The massive shortfall went down so much worse because the UK could have been part of a much larger procurement scheme.

Here’s Michael Gove 3 days ago saying we don’t need to be part of the EU ventilator scheme because we can produce them on our own as an “independent nation”. Ventilators on their way this weekend: 30. pic.twitter.com/7U6GsfCjFL — David Schneider (@davidschneider) April 1, 2020

It’s a good job blue passports help people breathe. Oh …

Source BBC Image BBC, @jonathanborba on Unsplash