More famous artworks made from household objects – 14 new pictures
We recently shared some fabulous homemade artworks inspired by the Los Angeles Getty Museum, after they tweeted out some inspiring examples.
We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.
🥇 Choose your favorite artwork
🥈 Find three things lying around your house⠀
🥉 Recreate the artwork with those items
And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V
— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020
Here are a few that they shared.
And these are the ones the public sent back.
1.
@GettyMuseum Challenge – Take Five:
Vermeer's The Astronomer pic.twitter.com/NIUN32YCkA
— Ann Zumhagen-Krause (@annzeekay) March 29, 2020
2.
🖼️"Franco-American Gothic" painted by Grant "Not-yet-out-of-the" Wood and recreated by a socially distanced family. @GettyMuseum – thanks so much for the idea! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qb1QoBTbbp
— Jakob Fix (@jfix) March 29, 2020
3.
— Sarah Hanley (@sjhanley) March 28, 2020
4.
— STAY AT HOME. WASH YOUR HANDS. (@BobTheTitan1972) March 29, 2020
5.
— Valerie (@valeriealene) March 29, 2020
6.
Edwaert Collier – A vanitas still life with books and leaflets a globe a princely flag a musical score musical instruments and an hourglass. pic.twitter.com/yeheJDyyRO
— Sarah Hurst (@Life_Disrupted) March 29, 2020
7.
Sleeping man 1861/2020 pic.twitter.com/bmHOumwN39
— Lmccl65 (@mccl65) March 29, 2020