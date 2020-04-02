More famous artworks made from household objects – 14 new pictures

We recently shared some fabulous homemade artworks inspired by the Los Angeles Getty Museum, after they tweeted out some inspiring examples.

We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.

🥇 Choose your favorite artwork

🥈 Find three things lying around your house⠀

🥉 Recreate the artwork with those items

And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V

— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020