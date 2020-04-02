March has taken its toll and these 18 funny comparisons prove it

Over the course of March, people have been pushed to ever greater social distancing measures, leading to complete isolation for many, and the media has brought largely bad news to an almost unprecedented degree.

It’s taken its toll on most of us, so Twitter has been showing the effects with this comparison meme.

1.

2.

me on march 1 vs me on april 1 pic.twitter.com/UKzo3DIwt5 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) April 1, 2020

3.

March 1st vs. April 1st. pic.twitter.com/KprkxvId7G — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) April 1, 2020

4.

1st March vs 1st April pic.twitter.com/1Eac6XKWDs — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) April 1, 2020

5.

March 1st vs April 1st pic.twitter.com/zoZR4E2y02 — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 1, 2020

6.

Me on March 1st v Me on April 1st pic.twitter.com/CYISN7IQsJ — New Town Flâneur (@NewTownFlaneur) April 1, 2020

7.

Okay, I'll play the March 1st v April 1st game🦁👑 pic.twitter.com/mInjXSuPBf — Joshua Keller Katz (@joskelkat) April 1, 2020

8.

March 1st vs March 31st pic.twitter.com/MJ7eFMjRQ4 — MrDodgy is not just a fool in April (@ChessProblem) April 1, 2020

9.