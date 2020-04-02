17 lighter looks at the coronavirus to calm your nerves

The coronavirus updates issued by the UK government have become a source of scathing material for the newspapers – even their pet ones, but Twitter has been ahead of that curve all along.

Alongside humorously holding the government to account are fresh takes on the crazy life we all lead now.

Find your reality.

1.

Well this is enlightening. Turns out I’m expending more energy running from room to room to get away from my family than I did when I was able to roam abroad freely. pic.twitter.com/HuGSQ3kPGy — Lucy Porter (@lucyportercomic) March 31, 2020

2.

Solidly reassured by this daily briefing that there's no testing because we haven't tested the tests — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) April 1, 2020

3.

Would it help if we all changed the colour of our passports? — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) April 1, 2020

4.

Days are now divided by coffee hours and alcohol hours, there is no other law — Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) April 1, 2020

5.

What would it actually take for the standard response to “how are you” to stop being “fine thanks” because a pandemic hasn’t done it. Do climate cannibals have to be waiting outside our house with a big tub of marinade before we reply “you know what Janet, things are a bit off”. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 1, 2020

6.

CORONA VIRUS TIP:

If you have a donut in each hand, you can't accidentally touch your face or shake hands. — The Cultured Ruffian (@CulturedRuffian) April 1, 2020

7.

I’m currently writing a period drama set seven weeks ago — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) March 31, 2020

8.