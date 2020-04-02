Fox News accidentally had a doctor telling the truth about Trump and it’s glorious

Fox News invited on the wrong doctor and the only thing better than what he had to say about Donald Trump’s response to coronavirus was the look on the face of the presenter while he said it.

Oh, and her response at the end of it.

Lol Fox invited on the wrong one. Good. pic.twitter.com/L2eIW3dfRr — Adam wants to flatten the curve (@aalali44) April 2, 2020

Beautifully done, Dr Desai.

Lol Fox invited on the wrong one. Good. pic.twitter.com/L2eIW3dfRr — Adam wants to flatten the curve (@aalali44) April 2, 2020

Lol Fox invited on the wrong one. Good. pic.twitter.com/L2eIW3dfRr — Adam wants to flatten the curve (@aalali44) April 2, 2020

I’d love to know what was being screamed into her ear piece before she pulled the plug on that interview. — Fox (@foxwasthename) April 2, 2020

I’m so glad Fox viewers were exposed to this 20 seconds of facts and truth. The doc did a great job. — arel (@arelplo) April 2, 2020

READ MORE

Fox News won’t show its host’s NSFW meltdown so here it is for your viewing pleasure

Source @aalali44