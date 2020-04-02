Eddie Large has died of coronavirus – 17 favourite tributes

Sad news today that comedian Eddie Large has died of coronavirus, aged 78.

Large, you won’t need reminding, was one half of Little and Large, a Saturday teatime TV staple for much of the ’70s and 1980s.

Our thoughts go to his friends and family, and of course Syd Little.

Here are just some of the things people were saying about him on Twitter, a glimpse of the affection the whole nation had for him.

In the 80's my family were on the M5, overtaking a car with a massive Little & Large decal on the back. I was bemused a sticker even existed, then floored to see Eddie Large himself driving (with Syd in shotgun). I waved furiously. My 1st celebrity sighting & still the best. RIP. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 2, 2020

Devastated to hear that my good friend Eddie Large has passed.. very heavy hearts at home today. Mine and Hazels hearts go out to Patsy and the family. — Tommy Cannon (@TheTommyCannon) April 2, 2020

Eddie Large died. Midnight Matinee Great Yarmouth 1978. They finished part one. I’d never heard laughter like it. Rude, raucous and rollicking.Dunno how they did it, but Eddies energy and electricity and impressions and props and improv were hugely impressive. R.I.P. — Lenny Henry (@LennyHenry) April 2, 2020

So sorry to hear about Eddie Large passing away. Came to every comedy and musical show I did whenever I hit Bristol and was always around for a chat about comedy and Man City afterwards. Such a gentle, funny man. RIP Eddie — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) April 2, 2020

RIP Eddie Large – a true Blue #ManCity the photo is one I took v Forest at Maine Rd, when we used to let him sit on the bench … pic.twitter.com/eZsfU8EsPq — Kevin Cummins (@KCMANC) April 2, 2020

Sad to hear Eddie Large has died. One of the great 80s double-acts, no mean impressionist, and a lovely, funny man too. *steps back in amazement* — Rory Bremner (@rorybremner) April 2, 2020

Eddie Large (along with his supersonic friend Syd) was really lovely and kind and encouraging to me when I was a nipper on Shooting Stars. So sad to hear of his passing. — realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) April 2, 2020

So sad to hear about the passing of Eddie Large. We had the pleasure of working with him and Sid a few years ago. He just loved making people laugh. He will be missed.

Our thoughts are with his family at this time. X pic.twitter.com/cDpsn6j61N — antanddec (@antanddec) April 2, 2020

With a heavy heart I have just found out, (through his son Ryan), that his father Eddie Large has passed away, I worked many times with him and his partner Sid, they were not only a great act, but such fun to be with! Our thoughts and prayers goes to Patsy and Ryan and family xx pic.twitter.com/pRo2Or29YQ — Jimmy Cricket (@jimmy__cricket) April 2, 2020

Totally gutted to hear of the passing of my good friend Eddie Large with the horrific Covid-19 virus . I have wonderful memories of time spent with him ……thanks for leaving them with me Eddie . I will enjoy them for years to come. — Rick Wakeman (@GrumpyOldRick) April 2, 2020

Saddened to hear about the passing of Glasgow born comic, Eddie Large. Thanks for memories, and quite possibly the finest portrait of a comedy duo ever taken. Photo by George Wilkes, 1977.#RIP pic.twitter.com/gmfwUkpR0X — YourWullie (@YourWullie) April 2, 2020

I'm so, so sad to see that Eddie Large has gone. Last year at @SlapstickFest we got him back together with Syd for a night at the Bristol Old Vic. They'd not performed together for years. It was hilarious, of course… pic.twitter.com/jsCf2bXvY3 — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) April 2, 2020

I only met Eddie Large briefly, but he charmed me and made me laugh. He was getting out of a taxi outside The BBC, @MrEdByrne introduced us and I said “I’m a huge fan, I grew up watching you”. He grinned a big grin and said “Oh, Shut up” and walked off. I loved it.#eddielarge — Adam Bloom (@adambloomie2) April 2, 2020

Saddened to hear of the passing of comedian Eddie Large. With Syd Little he brought much joy and laughter to our Saturday nights in the 70s and 80s. Audiences of 18 million. Fun, easy going, happy chaps. Thanks for all the laughs Eddie #RIP pic.twitter.com/0BYo3gKVhm — Morris Bright MBE (@Morris__Bright) April 2, 2020

Sorry to hear the comedian Eddie Large has died. What a great chap he was. A real pro. Rest in peace Eddie ❤️ — Kate Robbins (@KateRobbins) April 2, 2020

Eddie Large was the first person I ever saw do that joke "the losers in the Boat Race have to kiss the cox of the winning team". — Jason (@NickMotown) April 2, 2020

RIP Eddie Large 😢 This story from Paul Lake's autobiography 😂 pic.twitter.com/RgVOGz0qk3 — Shite Sports News (@ShiteSportsNews) April 2, 2020

