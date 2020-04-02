A boss got roasted after conducting an online meeting with a comedy potato filter

People for the American Way Political Director, Lizet Ocampo, conducted an entire remote meeting looking like a potato after being unable to fathom how to turn off the accidental filter.

The story was leaked by her colleague Rachele.

The post went viral and has been liked by more than 9000 people in three days. These are a few of the hundreds of appreciative comments.

It’s possible that Lizet has started a trend.

With remarkable good grace, she posted this message.

It’s good to see she doesn’t have a chip on her shoulder.

READ MORE

This priest accidentally live streamed mass with the filters on and it’s the content we all need right now

Source @PettyClegg Image @PettyClegg Lizet Ocampo