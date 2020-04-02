A boss got roasted after conducting an online meeting with a comedy potato filter

People for the American Way Political Director, Lizet Ocampo, conducted an entire remote meeting looking like a potato after being unable to fathom how to turn off the accidental filter.

The story was leaked by her colleague Rachele.

my boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting pic.twitter.com/uHLgJUOsXk — Rachele with an e but pronounced Rachel (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020

The post went viral and has been liked by more than 9000 people in three days. These are a few of the hundreds of appreciative comments.

This is the funniest thing i have ever seen ever https://t.co/LwQVo4hBnO — realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) March 31, 2020

ok this made me laugh https://t.co/YzNHJ39bYc — Chris Kelly (@imchriskelly) March 31, 2020

Truly, we are one people https://t.co/OU1be0syus — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) March 31, 2020

The transformation triggered by the pandemic will, in many ways, be irreversible… https://t.co/HjVFwMc6VR — Erik Brynjolfsson (@erikbryn) March 31, 2020

It’s possible that Lizet has started a trend.

Ok how do I do this? https://t.co/DC6rA3eALS — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) April 1, 2020

With remarkable good grace, she posted this message.

I yam potato boss. You should see me in a crown, right @billieeilish? I yam glad this is making folks laugh at this time. Please stay planted at home and safe! For more needed laughs, follow my favorite comedian @cristela9 . Potate out. #HASHtag #PotatoBoss https://t.co/OxpidZc921 — LizetOcampo (@mlizetocampo) March 31, 2020

It’s good to see she doesn’t have a chip on her shoulder.

