Top 10 excuses to get you out of that Zoom meeting

Just because meetings are via Zoom now, doesn’t mean people want to go to them any more than they usually do.

One fed-up QC, the very funny @DavidMuttering, asked Twitter for some creative excuses to help him avoid them.

Writers of Twitter – can you put your creative talents into thinking of excuses for the rest of us to avoid tedious meetings and unwelcome zoom drinks? Old favourites like "I'm sorry, I've got a thing that night" and "I'm not in London then, I'm afraid" no longer cut any ice. — David QC (@DavidMuttering) March 31, 2020

Twitter stepped up beautifully, but these were our ten favourites.

1.

"I'm sorry I have explosive diarrhea" usually works — ⚫staringatclouds❄️🇬🇧🇪🇺#FBPE#BitchAgainstBrexit (@staringatclouds) March 31, 2020

2.

Flip it. Enthusiastically attend one. Behave outrageously. Offend everyone. Eat all the virtual canapes. You won’t be invited again. — Deborah Samuel (@deborahmsamuel) March 31, 2020

3.

“S.ry but th. inter..t si…l is v… b.d I do.t thi.k I ca. ma.. .t” — The Brumster (@BriefThat) March 31, 2020

4.

Poor connection due to kids playing Fortnite — MushyMelbowHead (@MushyMelbowHead) March 31, 2020

5.

Accept gracefully, then at the allotted time text ‘Has anyone got in? It’s not letting me join for some reason.’ — Boudicca of Suburbia (@BoudiccaMum) March 31, 2020

6.

I’m locked in attick. — Scott Innes (@Flying_Inside) March 31, 2020

7.

You’re busy getting shopping for elderly neighbours? — Mo' (@mocent0) March 31, 2020

8.

Sorry clashes with my boris walk — Leisha Bond (@Leisha007) March 31, 2020

9.

Pre-existing digital commitment. — Rebecca Major (@BecMajor) March 31, 2020

10.

I can’t find my clothes? — Damian Barr (@Damian_Barr) March 31, 2020

BONUS

If an excuse has worked once, there’s no reason why it can’t work again.

You could try Peter Cook’s line when asked to dinner with Andrew and Fergie. ‘I’m sorry, I find I’m watching television that evening.’ — Lev Parikian (@LevParikian) March 31, 2020

Boris Johnson’s excuse for ducking his Andrew Neil interview is being destroyed with facts

Source @DavidMuttering Image @AustinDistel on Unsplash