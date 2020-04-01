This street’s ‘socially distant dancing’ to Tom Jones is lifting people’s spirits

Well it’s one way of keeping fit and lifting your neighbours’ spirits. Daily social distance dancing, to Tom Jones, obviously.

The clip went wildly viral after it was shared by @elsalwilliams and, well, have a watch for yourself.

And just in case you were wondering …

Most people loved it.

Not everyone, though.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @elsalwilliams