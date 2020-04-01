This street’s ‘socially distant dancing’ to Tom Jones is lifting people’s spirits

Well it’s one way of keeping fit and lifting your neighbours’ spirits. Daily social distance dancing, to Tom Jones, obviously.

The clip went wildly viral after it was shared by @elsalwilliams and, well, have a watch for yourself.

Socially distant dancing happens every day on our road at 11am during #lockdown. This was day seven.#Covid19 #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/yBw2Q230CA — Elsa Williams (@elsalwilliams) March 31, 2020

And just in case you were wondering …

Had some people asking about the video—a local fitness instructor (Janet Woodcock) leads the sessions. Distance dancing only lasts 10 minutes a day so causes minimal disturbance. Mostly our road is kids and elderly residents who are self isolating, so they look forward to it. — Elsa Williams (@elsalwilliams) March 31, 2020

It was only meant to be a one time thing, but it lifted people round here up a bit and they wanted more. It’s also worth noting that our road hardly spoke to each other before all this! — Elsa Williams (@elsalwilliams) March 31, 2020

Most people are dancing in their drives. Anybody who looks a bit too close together live at the same residence. People’s health is paramount, so of course 2m+ distancing is maintained at all times. — Elsa Williams (@elsalwilliams) March 31, 2020

Btw, we live in the North West. London may well be horrified at this. — Elsa Williams (@elsalwilliams) March 31, 2020

Nobody is dancing in time. We know we’re not very good. Ultimately, it changes nothing. But for a few minutes every day, our little corner of the universe feels a bit less alone. That’s something. pic.twitter.com/K5bqLA2oqw — Elsa Williams (@elsalwilliams) March 31, 2020

Most people loved it.

Any houses for sale? I'm moving here 😂 — stinson (@StinsonHunter) March 31, 2020

I want to live on this road! — Saima Khan (@saimaxkhan) March 31, 2020

Not everyone, though.

This is absolutely not staying home and saving lives, this is in fact illegal. These people should be prosecuted to the full force of the law. — Matthew Murray (@Matthew__Murray) March 31, 2020

Mathew thank the lord for your sense! I absolutely agree but I also think they should all be killed, particularly the joyous ring leader in the mustard yellow roll neck! I was so disgusted at this positivity I immediately changed my screensaver to the burning gates of hell. — GARY USHER (@GaryUsher_Chef) April 1, 2020

To conclude …

Derbyshire police when they see this… pic.twitter.com/ZcsR2nSGOK — James Taylor (@jtweets92) March 31, 2020

READ MORE

“Llandudno is run by goats” – the oddest side-effect of the lockdown so far

Source Twitter @elsalwilliams