This kid’s April Fool was a very clever way of getting their parents to say yes to a dog

This kid’s April Fool’s Day stunt gets an A+ from us because it’s a rather ingenious way of getting their parents to agree to getting a dog.

Made us smile, anyway.

My kid’s April Fools joke on me – setting up my phone’s autocorrect under the guise of needing to make a call then launching her great Whatsapp plan. pic.twitter.com/2DMwaC4PyE — hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) April 1, 2020

Had no idea you could do that with autocorrect.

She would’ve gotten away with it too if it wasn’t for you meddling kids. — hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) April 1, 2020

Earlier she asked me where I store the food dye so now I have to stay on high alert. — hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) April 1, 2020

You should get a dog though 😉 — The Wookie has no pants (@bulico) April 1, 2020

Source Twitter @LibyaLiberty