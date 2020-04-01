This kid’s April Fool was a very clever way of getting their parents to say yes to a dog

This kid’s April Fool’s Day stunt gets an A+ from us because it’s a rather ingenious way of getting their parents to agree to getting a dog.

Made us smile, anyway.

Had no idea you could do that with autocorrect.

READ MORE

April Fool’s Day 2020 – the best pranks

Source Twitter @LibyaLiberty