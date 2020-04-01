This kid’s April Fool was a very clever way of getting their parents to say yes to a dog
This kid’s April Fool’s Day stunt gets an A+ from us because it’s a rather ingenious way of getting their parents to agree to getting a dog.
Made us smile, anyway.
My kid’s April Fools joke on me – setting up my phone’s autocorrect under the guise of needing to make a call then launching her great Whatsapp plan. pic.twitter.com/2DMwaC4PyE
— hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) April 1, 2020
Had no idea you could do that with autocorrect.
She would’ve gotten away with it too if it wasn’t for you meddling kids.
— hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) April 1, 2020
Earlier she asked me where I store the food dye so now I have to stay on high alert.
— hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) April 1, 2020
You should get a dog though 😉
— The Wookie has no pants (@bulico) April 1, 2020
Source Twitter @LibyaLiberty