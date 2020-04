The 16-year-old who wrote this letter to the Times is a few years older now but it went viral all over again on Reddit because it’s so … awesome.

‘A 16-year-old takes her shot and politely dispatches her belittling elders,’ wrote Redditor S0whaddayakn0w.

READ MORE

Simply 14 Fabulous Readers’ Letters

Source Reddit u/S0whaddayakn0w