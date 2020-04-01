Someone checked how Trump got this S Korea fact so wrong and, well, make your own mind up

A very funny (and mildly chilling) insight now into how Donald Trump’s brain works and where he gets his facts from, after he said South Korea’s capital city had a population of 38 million people.

He was speaking at a press conference about coronavirus where he told reporters he knew the country “better than anybody”.

“It’s a very tight – do you know how many people are in Seoul? Do you know how big the city of Seoul is? 38 million people. That’s bigger than anything we have.”

Except Seoul’s population is actually just over 10 million. So Adam Bates thought he’d find out how Trump might have got it wrong – and why he was so far out (and specific) about it. And this is what he found.

The hilarity! And the horror.

‘Population: 38 metres,’ joked sergeantmartin who shared it over on Reddit.

READ MORE

Donald Trump claims to be a natural virologist – 8 sick burns

Source @AdamTaylorBates H/T Reddit u/sergeantmartin