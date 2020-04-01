19 of the funniest tweets about the coronavirus to help with the stress

It’s April Fools Day, so be extra wary of anything anyone says today – especially if it’s about a cure or treatment for Covid-19.

What you can trust, however, is that these people were all just trying to make the best of a bad situation with a few jokes.

1.

The planner on our kitchen wall makes me feel like I’m being taunted from another dimension by a happier version of myself. He’s full of tales of skiing holidays, drinks with friends and lucrative stand-up gigs. I hate the smug prick. — Ed Byrne (@MrEdByrne) March 31, 2020

2.

No Frosties left.

Told daughter cornflakes with a bit of sugar sprinkled on would be just the same. Breakfast this morning:

Her “Urgh this is disgusting”

Me (furious) launched into the “You’re lucky to have anything at all” speech.

Turns out I’d used self raising flour. — Fiona Dolman (@FionaDolman) March 31, 2020

3.

I’m at that point of isolation which swings perfectly between:

-We are all in this together, kindness to all humans ❤️

And

-I can’t believe how insanely annoying every single human on this planet is — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) March 31, 2020

4.

Quarantine day 10.

Lynns just shouted down to me, “Michael, have you got a stabbing pain in your chest as if someone has a voodoo doll of you and they’re sticking pins in it”? I said “No”? …….

She said “How about now”? — Michael Starke (@MichaelStarke57) March 31, 2020

5.

yesterday i gave my dog a middle part. have not read one single word of a book pic.twitter.com/4S8bsbWkVa — crissy (@crissymilazzo) March 30, 2020

6.

"I need to find my recorder" came the little voice from his bedroom.

No. NO YOU ABSOLUTELY DO NOT. — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) March 31, 2020

7.

I guess I’ll never be able to lie to myself again about all the shit I would do if I just had the time. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) March 30, 2020

8.

I hate to say the boomers were right but I haven't bought a fancy coffee or brunch for two weeks and now I can afford a three bed house. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 31, 2020

9.

Has anyone got some of that wallpaper that looks like a bookshelf going spare? I might be on TV from my home during the lockdown and I want to blend in with everyone else. — Steve N Allen (@mrstevenallen) March 31, 2020

10.