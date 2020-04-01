19 of the funniest tweets about the coronavirus to help with the stress
It’s April Fools Day, so be extra wary of anything anyone says today – especially if it’s about a cure or treatment for Covid-19.
What you can trust, however, is that these people were all just trying to make the best of a bad situation with a few jokes.
1.
The planner on our kitchen wall makes me feel like I’m being taunted from another dimension by a happier version of myself. He’s full of tales of skiing holidays, drinks with friends and lucrative stand-up gigs. I hate the smug prick.
— Ed Byrne (@MrEdByrne) March 31, 2020
2.
No Frosties left.
Told daughter cornflakes with a bit of sugar sprinkled on would be just the same. Breakfast this morning:
Her “Urgh this is disgusting”
Me (furious) launched into the “You’re lucky to have anything at all” speech.
Turns out I’d used self raising flour.
— Fiona Dolman (@FionaDolman) March 31, 2020
3.
I’m at that point of isolation which swings perfectly between:
-We are all in this together, kindness to all humans ❤️
And
-I can’t believe how insanely annoying every single human on this planet is
— Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) March 31, 2020
4.
Quarantine day 10.
Lynns just shouted down to me, “Michael, have you got a stabbing pain in your chest as if someone has a voodoo doll of you and they’re sticking pins in it”? I said “No”? …….
She said “How about now”?
— Michael Starke (@MichaelStarke57) March 31, 2020
5.
yesterday i gave my dog a middle part. have not read one single word of a book pic.twitter.com/4S8bsbWkVa
— crissy (@crissymilazzo) March 30, 2020
6.
"I need to find my recorder" came the little voice from his bedroom.
No. NO YOU ABSOLUTELY DO NOT.
— Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) March 31, 2020
7.
I guess I’ll never be able to lie to myself again about all the shit I would do if I just had the time.
— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) March 30, 2020
8.
I hate to say the boomers were right but I haven't bought a fancy coffee or brunch for two weeks and now I can afford a three bed house.
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 31, 2020
9.
Has anyone got some of that wallpaper that looks like a bookshelf going spare? I might be on TV from my home during the lockdown and I want to blend in with everyone else.
— Steve N Allen (@mrstevenallen) March 31, 2020
10.
Latest update:
2019:
“Who cares about No Deal Brexit? We got through the Blitz, we can get through anything together”
2020:
“Just let all the old people die so I can go back to how things were!"
— David Schneider (@davidschneider) March 31, 2020