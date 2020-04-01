“Every summer this shed collapses” – very sweary and absolutely hilarious
Everybody knows somebody who won’t give up on a lost cause – like this dad and his annually collapsing garden shed. The language might make your ears curl.
@bigboial69
Gosh darnit Lewis ##rumperfart ##fyp ##rage ##foryoupage ##foryou ##baller
It got a lot of love on Twitter, too.
I am sorry but this is THE funniest fucking video I have ever seen in my life pic.twitter.com/l51MGz6Nt0
— Chloe Jenkinson (@chloejenks141) March 31, 2020
It's like Friday Night Dinner on acid.
— Pebsy (@Pebs20) March 31, 2020
What he needs is a lovely bit of squirrel.
