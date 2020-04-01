This dad set a magical quest for his 3 y/o after she discovered the attic door and hearts were lifted all over the world

This dad decided to do something special for his 3-year-old daughter after she spotted the door to the attic for the first time.

He decided to make her a magical trail which he then shared on Twitter. It would no doubt have gone viral anyway but there’s something about where the world is right now that made it more popular than ever.

It’ll also encourage parents everywhere to try something similar. Probably won’t be as good though.

Over to you, @VafeR.

1.

Alright kids, gather round. A few of you may remember that my 3yo discovered a door in our ceiling, and has been asking about what’s inside. Her eyes were wide: “Papaí… there’s a DOOR… on our ROOF!!” pic.twitter.com/tPmVt4DVxh — Jason Robinson 🧷 (@VafeR) March 30, 2020

2.

I’ve been stalling for a few weeks, but I told Emma we’d get a ladder and climb up there to see what’s behind the door. I happen to know there is… an OLD RUG up there. Meh. — Jason Robinson 🧷 (@VafeR) March 30, 2020

3.

Secret doors need TREASURE though. So, I went to Claire’s at the mall, and bought the SPARKLIEST little treasure box I could find. The photo doesn’t do it justice, it’s not “rose gold”… it’s both PINK and GOLD, in the most un-subtle of ways. pic.twitter.com/mNiwcUC8jK — Jason Robinson 🧷 (@VafeR) March 30, 2020

4.

So, that’s going to be sitting up there, locked. It will also have a TREASURE MAP taped to it. I mapped the little park-y area in front of our apartment, with landmarks she’s familiar with. Let me go find it for you. BRB. — Jason Robinson 🧷 (@VafeR) March 30, 2020

5.

Found it! (Also, I should have clarified previously: my trip to the mall was BEFORE all the social distancing. We are well, and properly sequestered.) pic.twitter.com/x4nB5HtyxX — Jason Robinson 🧷 (@VafeR) March 30, 2020

6.

The map (drawn by my mother in-law! 🥰) Marks a path of four familiar landmarks that Emma will know… pic.twitter.com/XiYC4N1d0n — Jason Robinson 🧷 (@VafeR) March 30, 2020

7.

…leading to a fifth! A pile of rocks and a pinecone, which I set up this morning atop a tiny irrigation tunnel. pic.twitter.com/NvGXIhfL9I — Jason Robinson 🧷 (@VafeR) March 30, 2020

8.

Pardon me while I go hide THIS ENVELOPE (which contains the key to the box) in the tunnel. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/kslLuNMtgx — Jason Robinson 🧷 (@VafeR) March 30, 2020

9.

Alright. Quest is set to begin. I’ll update you all later… We’re gonna go get a ladder. pic.twitter.com/3KRH1xYXFC — Jason Robinson 🧷 (@VafeR) March 30, 2020

10.

11.

So, the adventure was NOT disappointing. This GIF about sums it up though — the moment Emma placed the envelope on the map and realized it HAD THE SAME X! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/CDqQFvAt57 — Jason Robinson 🧷 (@VafeR) March 31, 2020

12.

Here is the moment she discovers the key 😂🤣! pic.twitter.com/PvcfTUyKOj — Jason Robinson 🧷 (@VafeR) March 31, 2020

13.

Since I know you’re all wondering… pic.twitter.com/NfZuCI31p7 — Jason Robinson 🧷 (@VafeR) March 31, 2020

14.

I mean: it’s plastic! But it’s SOOOOO SPARKLY. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0oerm74vqy — Jason Robinson 🧷 (@VafeR) March 31, 2020

15.

16.

17.

Thanks for following us on this little adventure! Emma is feeling very princessy tonight. 👸🏽 Stay safe, friends. pic.twitter.com/Em8eZfI56v — Jason Robinson 🧷 (@VafeR) March 31, 2020

And just a few of the things people said about it.

This is literally the best thing ever. Doing this kind of stuff for you kid is just the best and I know how happy you were to do it.I used to love doing stuff like this for mine. 🙂 She is adorable. 🙂 — jax ☘️ (@jaxbra) March 31, 2020

This gave me the biggest smile I've had in a few days. https://t.co/0z0o1Y8W1N — Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) March 31, 2020

I’m 67, in lockdown in London, I think I enjoyed this adventure as much as your daughter! What a great dad you are. And I hope your adorable daughter will keep that necklace in her treasures for ever. Wishing you well from Across the Pond — Heather (@HeathertheHeron) March 31, 2020

These are my kind of people. A thread. https://t.co/snfcP8fO9q — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) March 31, 2020

I made a treasure hunt for my daughter on her last birthday. She was thrilled. My daughter is 21 years old. — HelenO (@heleno1234) March 31, 2020

This thread will make your day. https://t.co/qzlwrmptI9 — Josie George (@porridgebrain) March 31, 2020

“I’m a great finder” is the best line ever. Thanks for sharing this adventure. — CharHop (@MrsCharHop) March 31, 2020

Source Twitter @VafeR