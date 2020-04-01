This dad set a magical quest for his 3 y/o after she discovered the attic door and hearts were lifted all over the world

This dad decided to do something special for his 3-year-old daughter after she spotted the door to the attic for the first time.

He decided to make her a magical trail which he then shared on Twitter. It would no doubt have gone viral anyway but there’s something about where the world is right now that made it more popular than ever.

It’ll also encourage parents everywhere to try something similar. Probably won’t be as good though.

Over to you, @VafeR.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

Source Twitter @VafeR