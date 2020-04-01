Celebrity Bake Off’s Alex Jones made something that looked frankly quite NSFW

Alex Jones of The One Show joined fellow celebrities James Blunt, Alison Hammond and Joe Sugg on the Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up 2 Cancer, but it wasn’t her baking that got people talking so much as her fondant model.

It did look a little NSFW, and perhaps alien.

These were the funniest reactions to Alex’s… whatever that was.

WHY has Alex Jones made a fondant vagina? I’m calling the police #GBBO pic.twitter.com/nLUEdggqOV — mom (@ColonelGrace) March 31, 2020

This? It's a cameo from the cute little alien that took @RichardDreyfuss into space in Close Encounters. #GBBO https://t.co/pXlGupCPxv — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 31, 2020

Did… did Alex Jones sculpt a very detailed fondant vulva? #GBBO — Kate Joester (@rebelraising) March 31, 2020

Alex Jones, can we have a word about your fondant lady? #gbbo pic.twitter.com/a50h63yapZ — Ariadne Griffin 🦋 (@Ariadne_Griffin) March 31, 2020

Wait… did that little fondant figure have a giant vagina on show? #GBBO pic.twitter.com/hNH0urIM90 — Helen (@HelsTinyTiger) March 31, 2020

To make matters even worse, host Sandi Toksvig asked if the figure was meant to be her. Thankfully, Alex said it wasn’t, or there’d have been some very unwelcome mental images.

To take your mind off fondant fannies – here’s another very special Alex Jones Bake Off moment.

Clean up on aisle 3, somebody.

