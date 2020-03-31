“When your grandkids ask you about 2020” – Olaf Falafel has a song for that

The coronavirus pandemic is going to make a massive mark on history, and all of us might have to explain it to people who didn’t live through it.

Rather than scroll through web pages and videos, if they still exist by then, why not just sing them this song, by the amazingly talented Olaf Falafel?

When your grandkids ask you about 2020 pic.twitter.com/IQmyCc75Dw — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) March 30, 2020

We suspect a lot of people are going to memorise this for future use.

This is bloody amazing https://t.co/qw43JICBlJ — Chris Purchase (@ChrisPurchase) March 31, 2020

Close the doors on 2020 Its done Bows https://t.co/RLc20Z5zlr — Barry Heap aka Bear Glitz (@Bear_Glitz) March 31, 2020

If you’re more worried about filling your unexpected free time than explaining it to kids in 30 years, head over to The Lost Comics YouTube account for loads of content from comedians who are currently unable to perform to live audiences.

