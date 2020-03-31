This old Peep Show clip went viral because it totally nails our lockdown feelings right now

This old Peep Show clip went viral because it absolutely nails how so many of us feel right now.

Peep Show does it again… neatly sums up all the emotions! pic.twitter.com/HXFiJFoL13 — Sam (@samselmon1) March 29, 2020

Which one are you – Mark or Jeremy?

peep show is the best show ever made https://t.co/y3oKu9TvVx — Emre (@emrozdemir) March 30, 2020

READ MORE

Robert Webb’s Soccer AM celebration is even better than David Mitchell’s comedy miss

AND STILL MORE

Each Radiohead album described with Peep Show is funny and very clever

Source Twitter @samselmon1